The Ghana Hajj Board has refunded monies to over 90 percent of Muslims who could not make their journey to Mecca on a pilgrimage in 2022.

The Executive Secretary of the Hajj Board, Alhaji Farouk Hamza who disclosed this also said monies for the remaining pilgrims remain intact, and they can contact the board to receive their funds.

He said the affected pilgrims who are yet to take their refunds can either contact the Hajj Board Secretariat for their monies or can top up if they want to make payment for the 2023 pilgrimage.

Over three thousand Ghanaians left the shores of Ghana for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in July 2022 to perform the Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam.

Due to the numbers requested by the organizers of the annual event, some Ghanaians couldn’t embark on the journey and subsequently demanded a refund of their monies, which the board promised will be paid as soon as the paper works were done.

Alhaji Farouk Hamza who spoke during an interview on Kumasi-based Zuria FM said, “some people paid and could not make it to Mecca in 2022. We have invited all those people to come for their monies. Even those who paid GH¢26,500 were invited to take GHC39,000. Over 90 percent have contacted the Board and they have been refunded. Just a few of the affected people have not yet taken their monies, although we have asked them to come for a refund. The amount which is GHC39,000 is intact. The Board has also opened an option for them for a top-up if they want to be part of this year’s pilgrimage.”

The Hajj Board has announced that prospective pilgrims to Mecca will pay $6,500, which translates to GH₵75,000 each this year.

According to the Board, the cedi equivalent of GH₵75,000 will remain in force till March 31, 2023, and may be reviewed afterwards based on the prevailing exchange rate of the US dollars after March.

The Executive Secretary of the Hajj Board said his outfit will prioritize the comfort of Ghanaian pilgrims who will embark on the journey to Mecca in 2023.

He insisted that the Board was working assiduously to improve on the successes it chalked during the 2022 pilgrimage.

He added that the Hajj Board has tapped into the initiatives of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and has digitalized its payment processes to ensure flexibility and comfort for prospective pilgrims.

Alhaji Farouk also explained that a payment portal has been introduced which gives the opportunity of prospective pilgrims to pay monies in instalments from a minimum of GHC5,000.

He assured that the Hajj Board will do all it can to make the 2023 Hajj a successful one.