Patrons of the 2023 edition of the Heritage Caravan, organized by Citi TV and Citi FM earlier on Saturday began the seven-day fun-filled road trip of a lifetime across Ghana.

The journey began from the premises of Citi TV at 5 Owula Hansen Lane, in Accra on March 4, 2023, where patrons were treated to some good breakfast amid electrifying music from God’s Gift Brass Band.

They thus set off to the Volta Region after which they will also visit Eastern Region.

The Caravan which is part of Citi TV and Citi FM’s Heritage Month will take patrons to 14 different regions over the course of seven spectacular days.

On the trip, patrons will be visiting tourist sites. Interacting with indigenes, eating their foods and experiencing their diverse local cultures.

The theme for Heritage Month 2023 is “Make it Ghana”.

“Heritage Caravan is part of the activities in celebrating Heritage Month. We are trying to get Ghanaians to trigger this new way of life where Ghanaians will be paying to see several parts of Ghana. When people hear about holidays, or they are on leave, all they think about is to travel abroad. So this is to bring back the culture of knowing Ghana”, Samuel Attah-Mensah, the Managing Director of Citi TV and Citi FM Samuel Attah-Mensah explained.

The Heritage Caravan is a week-long road trip that takes participants through various regions of Ghana in order to experience the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical snippets of Ghanaian heritage.

This year, the patrons will visit the Volta Region, Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Upper East Region, Savannah Region, Northern Region, Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Bono East Region, Western North, Western Region, and the Central Region of Ghana.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM.

It is also proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd., National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water, and Colgate Natural Extracts Toothpaste.