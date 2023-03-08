Favour restaurant in Tamale opened its facility on Monday, March 6, and trusted God for favour upon his business.

When the blessings came, Favour’s restaurant wasn’t ready. 156 patrons of Citi TV’s Heritage Caravan were informed on the bus to choose what to have for lunch.

Many were excited and reserved their packed food served on the bus in anticipation to enjoy TZ, ayoyo, dawadawa jollof, and any sumptuous meal the Northern region has to offer.

It’s our heritage month, and anything that brings out the Ghanaian identity and fulfilment was at the core of every decision of the caravanites.

Favour was informed over 2 hours by the Caravan advance team.

Favour restaurant was not part of the plan. It was God trying to test Favour’s readiness for his blessings. Over 100 customers walked into the restaurant, arriving from 3 STC buses and other vehicles salivating to fill their bellies only to be “disappointed.”

Favour couldn’t serve a single plate of food orders placed.

The essence of touring Ghana isn’t only about fun and education. It’s an opportunity for the local economy to grow. It’s a matter of necessity for eateries, especially to reap the full benefit to sustain the business and continue to retain staff who obviously have dependants.

What Favour couldn’t do, Ghanass Hotel, delivered. While enjoying their meal, the patrons were treated to some cultural display and a brief history of tribes within Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

In Bolgatanga, the Paga chief’s palace was a memory to cherish when caravanites joined very young energetic dancers to a charismatic display.

The chief of Paga used our visit to echo concerns over the lack of a visible national border emblem between Burkina Faso and Ghana.

The patrons crossed the border into neighbouring Burkina Faso. It was an “awesome day well spent,” a patron said.

The convoy was escorted by the military and police back to Tamale the following day.

After dinner at the Global Dream Hotel, patrons jumped onto the bus to Ibrahim Mahama’s Red Clay Studio.

The aura and enthusiasm on display were great. Significantly of mention is the crowd of children hopping from one piece of installed art collection to the other, admiring what hitherto would’ve remained an imaginary picture in their school textbooks.

Waking up at 4 a.m., no matter the time of sleep, was part of the 7-day road trip experience of 14 regions.

Despite the visible signs of stress on their faces, caravanites mustered every bit of strength in anticipation to see animals in the Mole National Park.

Favour’s missed opportunity became Amidu’s blessing. Just by the roundabout out of Tamale, the buses stopped to attend to an emergency. It was too early for many on board to eat heavily.

Amidu Asimawu Special Tea, manned by a woman, gave off her best to serve the over 20 caravanites who queued for tea and fried egg. With her two hands, she could only serve one customer at a time. The patriotic and innate service of the Ghanaian in the patrons came alive. Hajia, as she’s referred to on the Heritage Caravan, got herself “immediately employed” to offer help.

She assisted other caravanites to get hot tea, fried egg, and bread.

Amidu Special Tea had four times less than the number of customers who trooped to Favour’s restaurant to eat.

A complete tea breakfast from Amidu may cost about GH¢10 while I presume a complete meal from Favour’s restaurant may cost twice as much on average.

If only 20 people got a GH¢10 breakfast, that should amount to GH¢200.

If 130 people out of 156 got food from Favour’s restaurant for GH¢20 each, that should amount to GH¢2,600.

Amidu has no work to pay nor utilities cost to settle.

The bottom line is that she arrived at her sales point on time, and she was ready to lift the burden to her knees for God to intervene.

Favour said he was ready for God’s blessings only to miss out despite receiving a 2-hour prior notice.

It’s always better to be prepared while you pray for blessings.