Patrons of the 2023 edition of the Heritage Caravan helped birthday celebrants on the caravan to mark their special days in grand style.

A birthday celebrant was showered with drinks and water as he attained another milestone today (March 10) on the 7-day fun-packed and exciting road trip.

“I’ve always celebrated my birthday with friends and families, but I decided to join the Caravan this year to mark the day with unknown faces who have become friends,” Afrifa said to Citi News.

The birthday was climaxed in the home of an ardent listener of Citi FM, Mr. William Nkumsah at Sekondi in the Western Region.

Mr. Nkumsah hosted patrons of the Heritage Caravan to a massive party for the second consecutive time in his house, where he treated patrons to brass bands and local cultural drums amidst enjoyment of indigenous Fante foods and drinks at no cost.

Meanwhile, about eight persons were celebrated at the Maaha Beach resort with a huge cake.

Speaking at the dinner dance at Maaha, the MD of Citi TV/Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah, noted that, “tourism is a low-hanging fruit that should be leveraged to help the country develop at a faster pace.”

Speaking on behalf of Mr. and Mrs. Nkumsah, the Vice Chancellor of Methodist University, Prof. Bondzi-Sinpson Ebo suggested to organizers of the Heritage Caravan to plan the road trip twice a year to provide the opportunity for households desirous of embarking on the trip of lifetime to do so with their children.

He further suggested that “Citi FM/TV should coordinate other stakeholders including government to improve on the infrastructural facilities at tourist sites as well as improve on hospitality services” to give patrons a wholistic experience devoid of substandard services.

Some patrons who spoke to Citi News expressed gratitude to Mr. and Mrs. Nkumsah for their warm hospitality and loyalty to the Citi brand.

The Heritage Caravan is gradually approaching Accra as it makes its way to Cape Coast in the Central region.

The road trip of a lifetime will end on Saturday after touring about 14 regions across the country.

Patrons have called for the trip to be extended by another week next year to afford them the chance to soak in the experience.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd, National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts.