After an eventful day on the fifth day of the Heritage Caravan, the caravanites are set to embark on a 10-hour journey to the Maaha Beach Resort in the Western Region today, March 9, 2023.

This is after patrons made a stop at the Mole National Park on Wednesday, March 8, where they took turns to see live animals such as elephants, deer, crocodiles, amongst others.

Tour guides at the facility took time to tell the history of Ghana’s biggest wildlife reserves.

The caravanites later were on board their respective buses and spent about 5 hours driving through the Northern side of the country into the Bono Region.

At the Eusbert Hotel, patrons were given a resounding welcome. Immediately after the check-in was a buffet by the poolside with a standby musical band.

Patrons dined and unwind to the sounds from the Police Band in Sunyani.

After a comfortable sleep, the caravanites are set to embark on a 10-hour drive to Atuabo in the Western Region.

There will be a formal dinner night for patrons and thence experience the sights of Maaha Beach Resort.

The Heritage Caravan is part of activities lined up to mark Citi TV and Citi FM’s Heritage Month observed in the month of March.

The Heritage Caravan is a week-long road trip that takes participants through various regions of Ghana in order to experience the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical snippets of Ghanaian heritage.

This year’s caravan left Accra on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and will return on March 11.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd., National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts.