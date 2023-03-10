Citi TV/Citi FM’s Heritage Caravan is making its way to Sekondi in the Western region to catch a glimpse of the harbour before moving to its final destination in the Central Region on Day 7 of the Caravan.

The Caravan has so far visited over 10 regions and is expected back in the Greater Accra region tomorrow March 11, 2023.

Patrons on the caravan woke up to the breeze at the shores of Maaha Beach Resort, where they passed the night after a live band and dinner event on their arrival.

While in the Central Region, the caravanites will spend the night at the Ridge Royal Hotel in Cape Coast and visit the Assin Manso slave river on Saturday before heading to Accra.

Patrons of the Heritage Caravan are calling for an extension in next year’s trip from one week to two weeks.

According to the fun-loving patrons, the one-week tour is not enough to explore and enjoy Ghana.

The excited patrons described their experience as one of the best journeys they have embarked on in their lives.

The Managing Director of Citi FM Citi TV Samuel Attah-Mensah explained that the vision behind the Caravan was to create an opportunity and encourage Ghanaians to visit places in Ghana noting that, tourism is one of the low-hanging fruits to quicken the country’s development.

The Heritage Caravan is a week-long road trip that takes participants through various regions of Ghana in order to experience the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical snippets of Ghanaian heritage.

This year’s caravan left Accra on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and will return on March 11.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd, National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts.