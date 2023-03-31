For the first time in Ghana, a community library at the outskirt of the capital (Greater Accra) has been furnished with a state-of-the-art multipurpose video conferencing equipment dubbed, “Huawei Idea Hub”.

Speaking during the commissioning of the facility, the Director of Enterprise Business at Huawei Ghana, Brian Wulang indicated that, the donation comes as part of the company’s effort in promoting digital literacy and ensuring that no one is left behind in the digitalization drive.

“For many years, Huawei has been at the forefront of technological innovation and is passionate about leveraging technology to improve people’s lives. It is in this regard that Huawei donated an intelligent video conferencing equipment and supported the establishment of this facility, in a bid to ensure that, the people of Akua Brago are not left out in the digital journey.”

“As the world is on a digital quest to advance and transform societies, we believe that technology should be available and accessible to all. Huawei is proud to be part of this incredible initiative aimed at empowering individuals, especially the youth, to unlock their full potential.” He said.

The Vice President of Ghana, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, during the commissioning of the facility said the library was built to enhance the digital skills of children in the community. The initiative according to him was made possible with the collective effort of partners like GIFEC, Ghana Library Authority, MTN and Huawei.

“The prosperity of a nation is dependent on education hence the Government of Ghana’s focus on improving access to education through policies like Free SHS and Free Technical Vocational education”, he stated.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, also revealed that the library has been equipped with a robotics lab to help improve the analytical skills of children at Akim Oda. She encouraged the users of the facility to take advantage of the opportunity and enhance their robotics skills.

The Minister lauded Huawei’s contribution to the establishment of the facility. According to her, the donation of the Huawei Idea Hub makes the Christiana Akua Brago Library and Technology Hub, “the first library in Ghana to be equipped with an intelligent AI-driven video conferencing facility.”