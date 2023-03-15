Chairman of Parliament’s Roads and Highways Committee in Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko wants road tolls pegged at GH¢5.

Kennedy Osei Nyarko believes that setting the toll at GH¢5 will help the government generate more revenue for the country.

He was speaking to journalists about the government’s proposed reintroduction of road tolls and said only that amount of money will be considered as the toll rate.

“After suspending the road tolls for more than a year, why do we just add 50 pesewas to it? As the Roads Committee Chair, I will not support anything less than GH¢5. I am doing that based on the average road toll in the subregion and globally which is $1.”

The government has revised the schedules of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 2022, (Act 1080).

The amendments are in line with the government’s intention to restart collecting tolls on some roads pending the completion of the steps to identify the roads and highways to be affected by the reintroduction of the tolls.

To this end, the Ministry of Finance has commenced the procedures, necessary to determine the toll foundation rates while the Ministry of Roads and Highways considers them.

The proposed rates have witnessed an average increase of 88 percent from the previous charges.

The Finance Ministry in a statement said, “we are by this letter sending the recommended rates for input by the Ministry of Roads and Highways to enable this Ministry to finalize the schedule of fees under the upcoming Legislative Instrument”.

This year, the government will resume the collection of road tolls on selected roads in the country.

The reinstatement of the road toll was one of the revenue-generating plans in the 2023 budget that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, submitted to Parliament last November.

Payment of tolls on public roads ceased in November 2021 as part of policy measures announced by the government in the 2022 Budget a move that displaced several road toll collectors.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, admitted that the suspension of road toll collection had hampered the government’s revenue generation.

He claims that the hasty decision made in anticipation of the passage of the E-levy has now become a major issue, with the government struggling to deal with it.

The Minority in parliament had been advocating for the reintroduction of road tolls arguing that the cessation was not financially sustainable, especially since the government is struggling to raise revenue.