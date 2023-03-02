Aspiring New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Francis Addai-Nimoh has questioned the ability of any member of the Akufo-Addo government to lead the NPP to victory in the 2024 general election.

He claims that the party requires a “new face” in order to win the general election.

He made this statement after visiting the Manhyia Palace to declare his intention to run in the NPP presidential primaries.

There, the Asantehene advised the party to carefully select a candidate who is likely to win power.

“The mantra of the party now is, we need to break the eight. For the first time, we are ready to set this record in the political discourse of our country. I believe it is possible, it can be achieved. One of the conditions I have outlined about the possibility of this is that the party needs a new face. A new face that is unblemished, a new face that will come with a fresh appeal,” Addai-Nimoh said.

“A new face that has a natural appeal to unify people, not any anyone with an artificial ability but one that the people resonate with, and a new face that is not part of the current administration. That is what the records show, that if you have a candidate who is part of the outgoing government, you are not likely to win,” the flagbearer hopeful added.

Addai-Nimoh is on his second attempt, seeking to become the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections.

“So, I think we need a new face so that is what I have been championing to the grassroots and rank and file of the party that if we are determined, we can set this record by getting a new face and that new face is no other person than Addai-Nimoh.