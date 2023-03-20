Inadequate staff at Kumasi Technical University is having a toll on the quality of education at the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University, Professor Osei-Wusu Achaw complained about this challenge and called on the government to consider lifting a ban on employment in the public sector and allow universities to employ staff.

The freeze on employment in the public sector is making it difficult for public institutions including universities to expand their workforce to cater for the gaps in delivering their mandate.

The Vice-Chancellor who spoke during the 19th Congregation of the Kumasi Technical University said “the current staff-to-student ratio does not match the standards set by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.”