The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is calling on the Ministry of Education to include teacher unions in policy formulation.

The group explains that as an implementer of policies from the ministry, it is necessary to include its leaders for the intended purpose to be achieved.

Speaking to Citi News, the Greater Accra General Secretary of NAGRAT, Peter Boateng, said this will prevent the opposition to reforms by teachers.

“One of the issues we need to look at is the relationship between GES, the policy formulator and the teachers. It’s more or less a master-servant relationship, and it doesn’t promote acceptance of reforms. We think that at the conception stage of the policy, everybody is involved. Getting documents, and having meetings with them is always a problem.”

“Nobody is willing to give information about what they are doing until they are done. When they are done, they call you for a meeting and do a PowerPoint presentation, and then they say they have consulted the unions,” Greater Accra General Secretary of NAGRAT stated.