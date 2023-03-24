Black Stars head coach Chris Hughton has said dropping Andre Dede Ayew from the starting unit in Ghana’s game against Angola forms part of the choices coaches make in their job.

He said this at a post game interview after the Black Stars recorded a late winner to clinch a 1-0 win over Angola in the first of two 2023 AFCON legs against the Palancas Negras played out at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, March 23.

Ghana generally laboured throughout the contest but a mix up in the Angolan penalty box off a Mohammed Kudus free kick had the ball break kindly for Antoine Semenyo to slam the ball into the net.

However, captain Andre Ayew didn’t play in the game and Hughton stated it was his choice to not play the Nottingham Forest forward when quizzed about Ayew’s omission.

“This is the choice you have as a head coach. You know the quality that Andre has you also know the quality that I like to think the squad have…so these are very difficult decisions for me; certainly nothing to read into that. He is, has been and is still a very good player it was just my choice”.

Hughton was confirmed as Black Stars head coach in February this year after serving as technical advisor of the team.