The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has organized a workshop to review Forest Landscape Restoration through Sustainable Wood Energy Value Chain Project and other ongoing related projects.

The four-year project commissioned by the BMUB and implemented jointly by GIZ and Ghana’s Ministries of Lands and Natural Resources and Energy nears its completion in April 2023.

The workshop held at Alisa Hotel in Accra harvested recommendations such as the call for the use of traceable green bags for an efficient sustainable charcoal industry.

A Rocha Ghana’s Deputy National Director, Daryl Bosu in his presentation on the ‘Recommendations of Charcoal Assurance System’ reiterated that solutions must prioritize livelihoods, protect stakes, restoration, and protect biodiversity.

“A national regulatory framework that combines participatory self-checks by producer associations, complemented by a national compliance regime for an assurance system is imperative to achieving sustainability within the charcoal sector, but this must be sufficiently decentralized to ensure inclusion of all relevant stakeholders at local and national level,” he added.

The Forestry Commission in its presentation on the Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reductions Project explained that as of 2022, with a record of 1,268,725 seedlings planted in five regions, it noted that negligence, cost of enrollment, water scarcity, and animal invasion affected its progress.

The Regional Fire Commander of National Ghana Fire Service in the Savannah Region, ACFO I Emmanuel Ofori-Adjei in addressing bushfires in Ghana proposed a capacity building for people living in the fringes of forest reserves.

He stated that, “the synchronization of fire volunteer training will build strong and effective collaboration among all the relevant stakeholders in the industry. Additionally, there should be incentives and other logistics given to volunteers to help them operate effectively and efficiently.”

The workshop hosted stakeholders such as Ministry of Energy (MoEn), Forestry Commission (FC-CCD),GhaFFaP, World Bank, EU, FAO, German and Dutch Embassy, Ministry of Land and Natural Resource (MLNR), Energy Commission, EPA, Ghana Alliance for Clean cooking, Global Shea Alliance, etc

About IUCN

IUCN provides public, private and non-governmental organisations with the knowledge, tools and projects that enable societies, economies and nature to thrive together. These include data, assessments and analysis, trusted standards, neutral convening fora, and capacity-building resources.