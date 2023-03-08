The former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, is celebrating Ghanaian women for their uncommon strength as the World celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) today, March 8, 2023.

Mrs. Mahama in a statement remarked that Ghanaian women continue to break barriers and blaze the trail even under the most strenuous of circumstances.

“On the occasion of the 2023 International Women’s Day, I would like to recognize and appreciate my fellow amazing women who continue to break barriers and blaze the trail.

“Even under the most strenuous of circumstances, we overcome all challenges, keep our head up and make a difference in and out of our homes. I celebrate the women of Ghana for your uncommon strength, courage and compassion,” she eulogised.

International Women’s Day is a global holiday celebrated annually on March 8 as a focal point in the women’s rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

Read the former First Lady’s full statement below