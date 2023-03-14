Former President John Dramani Mahama will today, Tuesday, March, 14, join executives and activists of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Duayaw Nkwanta to begin a one-day campaign tour of the Ahafo Region.

He will visit all six constituencies of the region.

“This will be the last of his three-region tour that has taken him to the Bono East and Bono Regions,” a statement signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson, John Mahama Campaign said.

The former president launched his campaign in Ho weeks ago, and has since toured the Volta Region.

Mr. Mahama, a flagbearer hopeful of the NDC is visiting branch and constituency executives across the country to canvass for an overwhelming endorsement of his candidature on May 13, 2023.