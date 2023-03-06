The death toll in the gory road crash that occurred at Babatokuma near Kintampo in the Bono East Region has increased to 23.

The accident which happened on Sunday involved a Yendi-Kumasi bound bus and an articulated truck. 24 persons sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Kintampo Government Hospital.

In an interview with Citi News the Municipal Chief Executive for Kintampo North, Isaac Baffoe said two out of six persons who are in critical condition have been transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital.

“Initially, we lost 22 people and the injuries were 25 at the time the accident happened. They were treated but unfortunately this morning, one other passed on making the deaths 23. There are six in critical condition that we have to send to Tamale or Kumasi but unfortunately, there were no beds so they are still receiving treatment at Kintampo.”

The MCE also noted that authorities have begun efforts to contact the families of persons who perished in the road accident.

“Some of the surviving passengers have called their family members. Some have come [but] others are yet to arrive.”