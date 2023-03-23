Authorities at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have disabled the hospital’s computer systems to prevent staff from using social media during working hours.

The move is intended to keep staff focused on patient care and to improve the quality of health care at the facility.

This is one of a number of measures and interventions implemented by the hospital’s administration to improve patient safety and comfort at the facility.

Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, says the lives of patients who visit the facility, which serves as a referral hospital, cannot be jeopardized.

He said they have blocked the hospital’s “[IT] system to YouTube and other social media platforms to prevent staff from possible loss of concentration on patient care through the use of such platforms.”

The CEO was speaking to department and division heads at the hospital’s end-of-year performance review conference in Kumasi.