The Western Regional Director of Health Services, Dr. Yaw Owusu Yeboah has implored the government to immediately facilitate the provision of accommodation for health staff in the rural areas of the Western Region.

Dr. Yeboah who was speaking at the 2022 Western Regional Health Review in Takoradi said lack of accommodation is the biggest challenge facing frontline health staff and therefore appealed for the issue to be resolved.

“Lack of accommodation for critical frontline health staff has been the major challenge for the service in the region. It inhibits our ability to attract health staff to the region. We are therefore elated that a 36-unit Ghana Health Service Staff flat in Takoradi is almost ready for use. We wish to further implore our Regional Minister and all other stakeholders to support address the issue of lack of accommodation for staff, especially in the rural parts of the region,” Dr. Yeboah said.

Highlighting key performance indicators achieved over the 2022-year under review, the Regional Director of Health Service said 2022 saw a reduction in mortality rates and an improvement in family planning methods.

“We have seen decreases in institutional infant mortality, neonatal mortality, and under-5 mortality rates. Similarly, the institutional maternal mortality ratio decreased from 111 to 102 per 100,000 live births, reducing maternal deaths from 875 to 809. The family planning acceptor rate equally increased, as has haemoglobin check at registration or booking visit improved,“ he noted.

Dr. Yeboah however expressed worry about a decrease in skilled delivery but shared plans to address it in the years ahead.

“Despite these strides, there have been some marginal decreases in skilled delivery and Penta 3 coverages and the MCH E-tracker use is still not universal across the country. We are also losing our skilled staff as they leave for greener pastures, made worse by the poor uptake of postings to less endowed areas.”

As part of the Regional Review activities, the Western Regional Health launched a five-year strategic plan from 2023-2027 to address key issues to improve health delivery in the region.