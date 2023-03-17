The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has directed that the new Kejetia market which was gutted by fire on Wednesday, March 14, should remain closed until security agencies find it safe enough to be reopened.

The market was closed a day after the fire incident to make way for investigations to commence.

During a visit by a delegation from the Local Government Ministry, the Minister of State Designate in charge of Local Government, Osei Bonsu Amoah, disclosed that the Ministry will set up a committee to probe the fire incident.

He added that the market will continue to be closed until the security agencies and the investigators are done with their assessment.

“The initial closure period is three days but depending on the advice of the consultants and the stakeholders, it could go beyond three days; it could be a week, it could be three weeks, or even more, and for our safety we will extend the period to let the committee do its work.”

He further intimated that the market will reopen as soon the committee finishes its work and all the necessary security measures are put in place.

The Mayor of Kumasi who was part of the team also assured that Metropolitan Assembly will ensure that processes are expedited for the traders to return to work within the shortest possible time.