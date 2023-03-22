John Dramani Mahama, a former president, is calling for the amendment of Article 43(2) of the 1992 constitution to give way for parliamentary approval following the appointments of known party activists of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the Electoral Commission’s board.

President Akufo-Addo in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 Constitution swore in three new members of the EC governing board on Monday, March 20. The three included Rev. Akua Ofori Boateng Salima, Ahmed Tijani, and Dr. Peter Appiahene.

But delivering a public lecture at UPSA auditorium in Accra on March 22, Mr. Mahama asserted, “of course, the appointments of known party activists onto the Electoral Commission by our current President may require an amendment of Article 43(2), to provide for parliamentary approval of new Commissioners to the Commission. Let me assure you once again, I remain committed to these reforms”.

He also called for the amendment of Article 128 to put a cap on the number of Supreme Court Justices that may be appointed.

“Other areas include amendment of Article 243 to make for the election of District Chief Executives and Article 128 to put a cap on the number of Supreme Court Justices that may be appointed,” he opined.

The flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assured to listen attentively to suggestions from civil society groups and the youth front for constitutional reforms.

“In building the Ghana we want; we will listen attentively to suggestions from civil society groups and the youth front for other constitutional reforms. I have heard the arguments asking for Articles 86 and 87 to be amended to have an entrenched provision for a comprehensive long-term national development plan that will be binding on all successive governments”.

“This is to curtail the uncoordinated approach to our long-term development policymaking. You may recall my administration developed a 40-year National Development Plan that was jettisoned in 2017,” Mr. Mahama said.

In a similar argument, the Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency and the former National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams slammed president Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing a known member of the NPP onto the board of the Electoral Commission.

He claimed Dr. Peter Appiahene is an NPP activist who was a patron of the Tertiary Education Student Confederacy Network (TESCON) – a university wing of the NPP.