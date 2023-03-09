The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) is cautioning the general public against malicious links in circulation purporting to provide access to a cash grant from former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

These links are prominently distributed through social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Telegram, and purport to provide cash grants of GH¢2,000 to individuals to support all citizens and empower the youth.

CSA admonished the public to ignore such malicious links.

“The public is hereby informed to disregard the offer as the former President is not associated with these websites. Always be cautious of links that are unsolicited, even if they appear to come from someone you know. Verify with the sender before clicking on any link.”

