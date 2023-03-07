Today, Tuesday, March 7, 2023, has been declared a holiday for all students in the country.

This follows the Independence Day celebration held on Monday which students across the country participated in.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Thousands of schools in the country and people from all walks of life on Monday, March 6, 2023, thronged Adaklu in the Volta Region to celebrate Ghana’s 66th Independence Day Anniversary.

Various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies also celebrated the event at the local level giving students the opportunity to take part in the 6th March parade.

“It is announced for the information of all schools and the general public that Tuesday 7th March has been declared a holiday for all school children in Ghana,” GES said in its statement.

GES further explained, “this is to enable them have some rest after preparing vigorously for the Independence Day anniversary Parade”.

Schools, according to the GES will fully resume on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Read below the full statement by the GES.