Sensational rapper, Medikal has dropped the music video for his latest single track dubbed ‘Cold & Trophies”.

The much-anticipated new song features his ex-girlfriend, Sister Derby. ‘Cold & Trophies’ appears to be in two different parts.

The 5 minutes and 8 seconds music video highlighted the chemistry between the musicians right from their car ride to the living room scene.

The latest collaboration of the former love birds has once again generated huge headlines due to their previous bad blood as a result of their messy breakup in 2018.

They broke up immediately after releasing their collaborated song titled ‘Too Risky’.

Medikal, known in real life as Samuel Adu Frimpong, got married to actress Fella Makafui in 2020.

It is unclear whether or not Medikal and Fella’s marriage is going through challenges, but the collaboration is giving signals.

Watch the video below