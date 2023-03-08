Some Members of Parliament have shared varied expectations on the presentation of the State of the Nation Address which is expected to be delivered by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo today March 8, 2023.

The address would highlight the government’s key policy objectives for the ensuing year and also provide details on how government intends to tackle economic challenges.

Ahead of the presentation, some Members of Parliament from both sides have expressed diverse expectations about the constitutional exercise.

“For me, where we are and the status of the economy as we speak, I don’t think government can do anything about it. Unless a change of government comes, the economic condition of this country right now is in the mortuary, so there’s nothing he can do about it. We need a new crop of ideas and people with new ideas. People who have this country at heart to come on board,” one of the MPs said.

“We expect the president to give Ghanaians some hope and assurances,” another said.

“Tell me what they have achieved that we can boast off,” an MP asked.