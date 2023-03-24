Members of Parliament are currently voting to decide the fate of ministers and deputies recently appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The House is divided after the Appointments Committee failed to reach a consensus on the nominees and their approval referred to the plenary for a final decision to be taken on them.

Voting was delayed for a while following disagreements on the processes.

The Minority Caucus at a press briefing in Parliament indicated that all its 137 members are present and insisted that voting to approve or disapprove the nominees must take place today.

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson told the Parliamentary press corps: “We want the voting today, Friday, March 24, 2023, and not any other day. We urge those on the Majority side to return to Parliament immediately, so we vote.”

The Minority has made its decision to reject the nominees known since the announcement of the nominations as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) directed members of the Minority group on the Appointment Committee not to approve the nominees, describing their appointments as an insensitive move that would increase the government’s expenditure in the midst of an economic mess.

The nominated ministers include the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also appointed as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng was appointed as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs among others.