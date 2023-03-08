The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked its sitting Members of Parliament to suspend campaign activities in their constituencies with immediate effect.

The party has also barred its MPs from travelling in a bid to get the numbers required to fight against the Electoral Commission’s proposed Constitutional Instrument (CI) for election 2024.

NDC and its MPs are against the decision by the EC to make the Ghana card the sole identity document to register to vote in the next general elections.

In a statement signed by General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party said the decision was adopted by its Functional Executive Committee on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

The party also directed its MPs to always be present in Parliament in a bid to shoot down the new CI.

It thus declared from now till March 31, 2023, as “Operation Save our Democracy” to help champion its mission.

Read the full statement below;

We bring you greetings from the national secretariat of the NDC and trust this letter finds you in good health.

At its meeting held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, the Functional Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress in solidarity with the Minority Caucus’ fight against the obnoxious Constitutional Instrument the Electoral Commission is seeking to lay before Parliament, resolved that the period from the evening of 7th March 2023 up to the 31 March 2023 has been declared as “Operation Save Our Democracy:” Accordingly, FEC issues the following directives:

1) All campaign activities in all constituencies with sitting NDC MPs are hereby suspended.

2) All sitting NDC MPs, shall be required to attend all Parliamentary sittings.

3) No NDC MP shall undertake any travel that will affect his or her attendance in Parliament. 4) Any MP who has travelled is hereby recalled immediately.

5) All regional and constituency executives and aspirants are directed to ensure strict compliance with the directives herein.

6) All parliamentary aspirants, are hereby directed in their own interest, to strictly adhere to these directives as breach of same shall attract severe sanctions.

The dates for the filing of nominations, vetting of parliamentary aspirants and parliamentary primaries shall remain unchanged.

Please treat as urgent.

Thank you.