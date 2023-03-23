Former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is expected to file his nomination form to contest in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race.

Former President John Dramani Mahama had his form submitted on his behalf by a team led by his Campaign Manager for the 2020 general elections, Professor Joshua Alabi.

Kojo Bonsu, another flagbearer hopeful, personally filed his nominations to run in the same race on Wednesday.

The former Bank of Ghana Governor has said that Ghana’s dwindling economy will see a massive recovery within two years if he becomes president.

Dr. Duffuor has been touting the NDC’s achievements indicating that the Nana Addo-led government has worsened the economy through excessive borrowing and bad fiscal management.

He has thus promised to revive the economy if he is given the nod.

Duffuor best man for the job

A former Deputy Health Minister and member of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor’s campaign team, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo has said Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is the best man to lead the NDC into the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Mettle-Nunoo feels the only person with the ability to rescue Ghana from the economic mess it finds itself in is Dr. Duffuor.

“The current challenges of governance in the country border on leadership and also on the aspirations of Ghanaians and protecting the vulnerable and I seriously believe that Dr. Kwabena Duffour is the best person to achieve that”, he told Citi News.

The former lead witness for the NDC’s election petition said the track record of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor put him ahead of all the other competitors in the party’s flagbearership race.

“His track record as Governor of the Bank of Ghana and other positions he had occupied made Rawlings trust him to make him his Finance Minister. As Minister of Finance, Mills also recognized him and due to his intellect, the Mills government never borrowed from any external source”.

“This is a man of integrity, and he is the man that the grassroots of the NDC and Ghana need now. He makes economic sense, and he makes macroeconomics sense… The best person who can take us [Ghana] out of this economic quagmire is Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.”

“The grassroots know his calibre and know his capabilities and once he gets the nod, he will change the economic fortunes of the country,” Mr. Mettle-Nunoo further stressed.