The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Mustapha Gbande, says the Minority MPs who voted for the approval of the ministerial nominees must be dealt with.

Parliament after hours of voting approved the nomination of the new ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Minority caucus in Parliament earlier insisted on having the voting on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees done today after the exercise was suspended.

The NDC asked all its MPs not to support the approval of the nominees.

But after a secret vote, all the nominees were approved despite the absence of three MPs from the majority side in Parliament.

The outcome of Thursday’s vote indicates several members of the Minority voted for the approval of the ministerial nominees.

In a Facebook post, the Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Mustapha Gbande said “there is a need to launch an intense investigation to get names of those who voted against the minority decision. Such MPs must be taken out of Parliament.”

The approval implies that Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T Hammond is now the Minister of Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong is also the substantive Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Mr Osei Bonsu Amoah, MP for Akuapem South, who was a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, is now a Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the MP for Karaga, and the immediate-past Deputy Minister of Energy is now a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.