Some parliamentary aspirants and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Chaina-Paga constituency in the Upper East Region are cautioning delegates to eschew voting buying and elect a parliamentary candidate capable of addressing the developmental challenges confronting the constituency.

They said vote buying is partly to blame for the lack of development in the constituency which needs to be halted.

Located on the border with Burkina Faso with large volumes of commercial activities, the various aspirants are admonishing delegates to elect a development-oriented candidate

Four parliamentary aspirants have filled their nomination forms to contest in the NDC’s parlimentary primary in the Chaina-Paga constituency.

The four aspirants are the incumbent Member of Parliament, Thomas Dalu, Francis Abirigo, Raphael Alijina, and Nikyema Billa Alamzy.

The incumbent MP, Thomas Dalu, argues that his work in the constituency will be rewarded by the delegates to continue his developmental agenda.

For Raphael Alijina, a private legal practitioner, the constituency has over the period, not produced a competent MP who has the network to champion the course of constituents hence his resolve to deploy his lobbying skills and expertise to develop the constituency when elected.

However, Francis Abirigo is optimistic his people’s project agenda has all it takes to enhance productivity and improve the livelihoods of constituents, and appealed to delegates to vote overwhelmingly for him.

The NDC has scheduled May 13 for its parliamentary and presidential primaries.