The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has assured that the party’s leadership will ensure a free, fair, and transparent election for the party’s flagbearer race.

No stone will be left unturned, he says, in order to find the right candidate to lead the party in the 2024 elections.

“We want to give an assurance that we are determined as a party to provide a level-playing field for all the contestants and ensure that at the end of the day, whoever emerges represents the true aspirations of the millions of our supporters [and Ghanaians]”, Mr. Kwetey said.

After filing nomination forms for John Dramani Mahama with a team led by Prof. Joshua Alabi, the NDC General Secretary emphasized that the elections will be free of any conspiracies.

“We believe that, so far the campaign has been going well, our guidelines have been pretty much adhered to, and we believe that will continue from now to May 13 when we can have the presidential primaries that will bring the emergence of who is the right person to lead our political party.”

Mr. Fifi Kwetey further urged NDC members to work tirelessly to ensure the party’s victory in the next general election.

“What is ahead of us in 2024 is rescuing this country, providing leadership that will provide the very soul of this country, restore the economy and give hope to the people of this country. We pray that we remain together as a party, and work hard to ensure that the people in this government are given a boot in order to have the candidate who will take the NDC to the next level.”