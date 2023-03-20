Barely two weeks after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered the State of Address, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said it will also deliver what it describes as the “True State of the Nation Address” today, Monday, March 20, 2023.

The event will be held at the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA) and will be delivered by the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

The ‘True State of the Nation Address’ is expected to counter ‘The State of The Nation Address’ delivered by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, March 8.

The NDC address, under the auspices of the party’s National Communications Bureau, is expected to focus heavily on the economy and factors that have pushed the country for an IMF bailout.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament says Ghana will not be able to secure the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) board approval at the end of March 2023 contrary to claims by the government.

The opposition group explained that the government has not been able to satisfy the financing assurances regarding the bailout which includes the board documents.

“Mr Speaker, our President said on authority that Ghana would get an IMF Board approval by the end of this month, I don’t know who is briefing our President, but Ghana will not be able to get an IMF Board approval by the end of this month because even the board documents are prepared.

“We need to get China to give Ghana financing assurance and that they are ready to take a haircut and China has not agreed,” Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson said.