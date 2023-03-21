The National Identification Authority (NIA) has commenced printing of 541,529 backlog of cards that have accumulated since July 2022.

According to the NIA, the preparatory works for the expedited printing started on Wednesday March 15, with the configuration of printers, print servers, monitors as well as deployment of additional staff from its regional and district offices to augment staff capacity at the head office.

Printing of the cards was suspended following financial constraints faced by the NIA.

In view of this, more than 3.5 million cards were locked up in a bonded warehouse.

A statement issued by the NIA on March 21, stated, “the National Identification Authority wishes to inform the general public that on Saturday, 18th March, 2023, it commenced the expedited printing of the backlog of 541,529 records accumulated since July 2022. The backlog arose from shortage of blank cards due to financial challenges”.

The NIA noted that the commencement of the printing of cards follows payments of GH₵100 million by government to CalBank PLC.

The printing of the blank cards is expected to last for 11 days, ending on March 29.

The NIA assured to make public announcement and make the cards available at its regional and district offices across the country to be collected by persons who registered since July 2022.

