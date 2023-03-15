Former President, John Dramani Mahama has stated that the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will not immediately begin new projects but will instead, complete those that have been abandoned.

According to John Mahama, the country’s economic situation will not allow the government in waiting to start new projects.

Speaking to delegates in the Tano North constituency as part of a campaign tour in the Ahafo Region, Mahama, a flagbearer aspirant of the NDC, said that when the party takes office, it will ensure that all abandoned infrastructural works are completed.

“With the economic crisis that we currently have, by the time the NDC comes into power in 2025, we are still going to have a restricted fiscal space because of the economic difficulties. A new NDC will not be in a hurry to start new projects. What we will do is that the projects that have been ongoing and have been abandoned and uncompleted, we will take an inventory of all of them and with the little resources, we will dedicate it to finishing them.”

Former President John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo administration of abandoning many of the projects started during his government’s tenure.

The former President says he finds it disappointing that a number of the projects remain uncompleted since his administration left office in January 2017.

According to him, schools and road projects among others initiated during his time as President have been left unattended to.

John Dramani Mahama has been describing this situation with development projects as very unfortunate.

The former president is campaigning to lead his party the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 general elections.

But the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has dismissed former President John Dramani Mahama’s claims that government has abandoned several projects initiated by the previous NDC administration in the country.