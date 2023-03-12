The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama has been recognized by organizers of the Northern Excellence Awards as the ‘Most Outstanding Politician of the Year’ 2023” at this year’s edition of the annual awards.

Farouk Aliu Mahama, son of the late Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, is a first-time Member of Parliament for Yendi. But prior to entering parliament, he was very visible in the community and the Northern Region generally for his philanthropic works.

While receiving the award, Farouk Aliu Mahama, who’s also the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC), explained that his leadership style is one of service to his people due to the privileged upbringing he enjoyed from his late father.

“I appreciate that I am a very privileged person, having come from a very rich political background; coming from my grandfather, Moro Igala, Ghana’s first Foreign Minister, as well becoming a Trades Minister; and also being the son of a former Vice-President, Politics will definitely run through my veins. Therefore, I want to leave a legacy; a legacy of service,” he stated.

“I thank the organizers for the award. It is good to be able to show that standing out for the ordinary people in our society has its rewards. May God bless us all and the people of Yendi and Ghana,” Mr. Mahama said.

The young MP says his recognition is an indication that one can aspire to be anything if they are committed to their goals.

“So today, having to receive this award tells me that if they say you can’t do anything, with hard work, you can achieve anything.”

He promised to continue working hard for his constituents in order to ensure that the goal of developing Yendi has been achieved.

“I want to thank the people of Yendi because I was privileged to have been chosen by them to be their MP. It is an honour I cherish, and I promise to continue the good work for the betterment of our Yendi. I dedicate this award to the good people of Yendi.

“We are a resilient people committed to building a better Yendi which is united and at peace with ourselves. This underpins my individual initiatives to offer our farmers tools, empower the youth and women, care for their health, and support the needy school children,” he said.

In February this year for instance, the Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund-FAMEC-FUND, a scholarship fund set up under the MP’s office, disbursed scholarship funds to over 70 brilliant but needy students.

The beneficiaries are pursuing courses at various levels in different tertiary institutions.