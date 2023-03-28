The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has extended its condolences to the family of Phillip Atta Basoah, Member of Parliament for Kumawu, and the people of Kumawu on the passing of the lawmaker.

The 54-year-old Basoah died on the dawn of March 28.

His tragic passing came exactly a week after the passing of Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei.

Before his parliamentary exploits, Mr. Basoah served as a Chief Executive for the Sekyere East District from June 2005 to January 2009 and was also a tutor at the Agogo State College.

The NPP in a statement eulogized him and described him as “a gentle and astute politician whose contributions to the Party, constituents, and the development of Ghana through his work in Parliament cannot be overemphasized.”

Owing to his vast experience as a legislator, Mr. Basoah, was appointed as the Chairman of the Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprise Committee of Parliament.

He also served as a member of the Lands and Forestry Committee as well as the Committee on Selection.

As part of the party’s respect for the late lawmaker, it has directed that all party flags at its offices across the country, fly at half-mast for the next seven days.