Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi has blamed Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta for calls for his removal from office.

Mr. Boakye said some inconsistent pronouncements made by Mr. Ofori-Atta were largely the cause of the uproar.

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, the Subin lawmaker said “pronouncements of Ofori-Atta on this IMF debacle have not helped him. Every politician must live or die by his word and that is my belief. Once you say something, you must be committed because you don’t have the luxury of trial and error.”

Mr. Boakye said the Finance Minister could not stick to his assurances which has resulted in the economic meltdown that the country finds itself.

“We were here in 2021 when all the signs were that the economy was going to go into crisis. Then the Finance Minister came to meet the Majority Caucus and assured us that the IMF was not a good thing, and we all agreed, and then he said he rather wants us to raise money internally so that we don’t have to go to the IMF. So he brought the e-levy and the property rate. We settled for these, and you saw how we fought with our Minority colleagues to ensure that e-levy passed and only for us to be told a few months later that we have not realized the projected revenue of GH¢300 million. We only realized GH¢30 million which is only 10%.”

“To even make matters worse, he openly told the whole nation that we are a proud nation and have the resources and the capacity and that we will not go to the IMF,” Mr. Boakye added.