Management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital says it has restocked enough medical oxygen at the facility.

This comes after its suppliers had some technical challenges with the electricity supply which halted production.

The management in a statement issued last week confirmed the challenges and assured clients it was working to resolve the issue.

In a Citi News interview, the Public Relations Officer for the hospital, Zuberu Aliu noted that the challenge has now been fixed.

“We said in our release that we would have the issues resolved by Tuesday, and we are very happy to inform the public that we got enough consignment from Kumasi and also from other hospitals around and our supplier has also been able to resolve the power challenges and so everything is normal now,” he told Citi New‘s Northern Regional correspondent.

He also debunked rumours that the challenges that arose with the supply of oxygen in the hospital resulted in deaths.

“It is difficult for somebody to just say that someone died as a result of the lack of oxygen because we didn’t run out of oxygen in the first place, but still, management is investigating to verify what led to the reported deaths on the day we had the challenges with oxygen supply.”