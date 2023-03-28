The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin says despite the challenges associated with the hung Parliament system, it is one of the best ways to hold the executive arm of government accountable.

Opinions on the effectiveness of the eighth parliament have been divided amongst the public as some argue that the 8th parliament has not yielded the necessary outcome.

During an engagement with traditional leaders from the Awudome Traditional Council in Accra, Alban Bagbin spoke in support of the balance system in Parliament.

“It is the decision of Parliament that can really hold the executive arm in power account to Ghanaians the money and resources they use. How are we utilising it to the benefit of Ghanaians? If we don’t have such a Parliament that can check this, there will be chaos in the system,” the Speaker of Parliament said.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, has urged Ghanaians never to vote for another hung Parliament in the future.

The Bekwai MP believes the situation has made the current legislature less efficient as compared to the seventh Parliament.

He wants Ghanaians to vote massively for either the NPP or NDC in the 2024 general elections to give one political party an overwhelming majority in the House.

According to him, the seventh Parliament, for instance, passed over 100 laws but the current Parliament which is in its third year has passed less than 10 laws.