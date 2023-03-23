The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has directed that the house debates the report of the Appointments Committee on the new Ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, while the fates of the new appointees are decided on Friday, March 24.

This comes after the house suspended a debate on the report for more than five hours to offer members the opportunity to engage in a joint caucus meeting.

Although members on both sides of the house were not in support of the directive, the Speaker stood by his position.

“We agree to disagree, at the end of the day, my decision is that we will debate [today, Thursday] and take the decision tomorrow [Friday]. I have listened to your submissions, I will permit three from each side of the caucus, ten minutes per person and we will take the next step. My proposal is that we take the decision tomorrow, but we will do the debate today,” the Speaker stated.

Prior to the vetting of the newly nominated ministers on Monday, February 20, 2023, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) directed the Minority group not to approve them, describing their appointments as an insensitive move that would increase government’s expenditure in the midst of an economic mess.

The nominated ministers include the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also appointed as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng was appointed as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs among others.