Solomon Basoah, brother of the late Kumawu Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah has dismissed rumours that the lawmaker collapsed in Parliament and was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Philip Basoah, aged 54 was pronounced dead on the dawn of Tuesday, March 28, exactly a week after the passing of Dr. Anthony Osei Akoto, another stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Reacting to the rumour put out by the Speaker of Parliament that the Kumawu legislator collapsed in Parliament on Friday [March 23], Solomon Basoah said the account of Alban Bagbin is misleading.

“I heard the Speaker say that my brother collapsed in Parliament. That is far from the truth. My brother went to Parliament on Thursday [March 23] and returned home and the houseboy was expecting him to wake up on Friday [March 24] and when he didn’t come out, he called people to help break the MP’s door and saw him unconscious on his bed and took him to the hospital,” the brother of the late MP told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM.

He added that when they broke his door and found him unconscious on his bed, “they took him to the LEKMA Hospital and then to Euracare Ghana Hospital, and finally to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he died.”

He also dismissed the widely circulated rumour that the late lawmaker was brought in an ambulance to vote to approve President Akufo-Addo’s six new ministerial nominees.

“It is never true that he was brought in an ambulance to Parliament to come and vote to approve President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.”