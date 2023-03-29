Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru and close friend of late MP for Kumawu Philip Basoah, has intimated that the former Kumawu lawmaker will greatly be missed.

The former Kumawu legislator and tutor at the Agogo State College died in the early hours of Tuesday, March 28.

Eulogizing his bosom friend on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Nyarko said he entered Parliament the same year the late Basoah was elected to represent the people of Kumawu, and they remained good friends until his demise.

“We were very close friends, and we entered Parliament in the same year, and he sat two seats away from me, and we used to share experiences together. We used to share our experiences and frustrations together.”

“He was a very quiet person and humble, and he hardly spoke if it was not anything related to his Committee,” Mr. Nyarko added.

Following the MP’s demise, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin underscored the need for Members of Parliament to prioritise their health by undergoing regular medical checks.

Mr. Nyarko corroborated the advice of the Speaker and said there is a huge stress on legislators that is often disregarded which can sometimes prove fatal.

“If you were to check 100 MPs, you will realize that MPs are often stressed, but they ignore it. The stress from parliamentary and constituency duties is stressful”.