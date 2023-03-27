Economist and Greater Accra Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Tsonam Akpelo has lauded the progress made by the government with China on resolving the present short-term liquidity challenges.

This follows assurances by the Chinese Minister of Finance, Liu Kun of his country’s willingness to continue to support Ghana’s medium and long-term developmental aspirations.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is currently in the Asian country which is one of Ghana’s major creditors to secure some debt restructuring as part of efforts towards securing the 3 billion dollar bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Mr. Akpelo said, “the progress made with China is a crucial step towards getting a program with the fund.”

Ken Ofori-Atta travelled to Beijing on Wednesday to meet Chinese officials to discuss a proposed restructuring of Ghana’s debt, according to a source with knowledge of the talks.

China on Thursday revealed that it would like to enhance communications with Ghana to seek a proper resolution of Ghana’s debt issue, its foreign ministry said.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remark in response to a question on Ghana’s finance minister visiting Beijing for a proposed restructuring of Ghana’s debt.