Prosecutors have told the Asokore Mampong court they intend to forward a docket for the case involving some students arrested in connection with disturbances at the Krobea Asante Technical and Vocational Institute to the Attorney General’s office for advice.

The court adjourned the case to April 4, 2023, after five out of 43 juveniles standing trial failed to appear.

39 students were remanded for their alleged role in the disturbances at the school which led to the destruction of properties. The school was subsequently shut down.

Parents who brought their wards to court were not happy about the continuous adjournment.

The lawyer for the accused persons, Kwabena Gyamfi spoke after the proceedings.

“This is the second time we have come on this case, unfortunately, five of the juveniles were absent. They were committed to the custody of their parents, and they were under obligations to ensure that these juveniles report to the court.

“Unfortunately they couldn’t come, and the court was not happy about it, but I’m going to speak with the parents so that next time they understand the duty they have undertaken to perform. At the moment all of them are home, we hope that the process will be expedited so that the students return to school,” Mr. Gyamfi said.

Meanwhile, a five-member committee that investigated the disturbances has since submitted its report to the Ashanti Regional Minister.