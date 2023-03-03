The High Court in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, has so far cross-examined four witnesses in the case involving the Juaben NPP constituency chairman, Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka, and the state.

This is according to the Special Prosecutor’s office.

Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka is accused of 26 counts of corruption for allegedly paying bribes to assembly members in the area in order to gain approval as Municipal Chief Executive for Juaben.

The assembly members, however, rejected him.

Following the Prosecution’s cross-examination, the court adjourned the case to March 21 and April 20 of this year for the testimony of two more prosecution witnesses.

The office of the Special Prosecutor opened investigations into bribery allegations against Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka after he was seen in a viral video demanding a refund of monies, he had allegedly paid to assembly members, supposedly to facilitate his approval, after he was rejected for the second time.