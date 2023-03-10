The Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey has disclosed that the remaining 34 residents of his constituency who were picked up by the military have been released.

The military on Tuesday, March 7 besieged the Ashaiman township in an attempt to apprehend suspects involved in the murder of a military officer, Trooper Imoro Sheriff, and picked up 184 suspects in the dawn swoop.

The Ashaiman MP in a Citi News interview said intelligence he has picked indicated that all the arrested suspects have been released and have re-united with their families.

“All of them have been released now, though we are receiving information that some families are saying that they have not seen their loved ones as of yesterday [March 9]. But I am sure as they [the military] have released the 34, everybody should be able to reach home and reunite with their families.”

The other 150 were released on Thursday after spending a day in the custody of the military.

The actions of the military were widely condemned but the Ghana Armed Forces in a statement said the swoop was sanctioned by the Military High Command and aimed at fishing out criminal in the community.