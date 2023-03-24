The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Reverend Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has been elected as Vice Chairman of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance (AAGA).

Members of the church across the country have been sending their congratulatory messages to Reverend Stephen Wengam.

In a statement, the church said, “Let’s celebrate our General Superintendent. We are indeed Shifting, Growing and Transforming. To God be the glory”.

AAGA on Friday, March 24 ended its General Assembly at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa-Fetteh, which started on Wednesday, March 22.

Rev. Stephen Wengam, the lead pastor of Cedar Mountain International Church in Accra, was on February 25, inducted as the new General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana.

Reverend Wengam, who is also the lead Radio Pastor at Citi FM, was elected as the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana at the 30th biennial General Council meeting of the church.