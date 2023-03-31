The Ridge Church School has launched a Trust Fund to raise money for the building of an international senior high school as well as maintain existing facilities.

The state-of-the-art senior High School in the offing will be anchored on science, technology, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education while running both the national and Cambridge curriculum and will also seek to improve the existing facilities of the school.

Headmistress of the Ridge Church School, Nana Ama Badasu, in an interview with journalists expressed her excitement at the launch of the fund saying it will help in achieving part of the school’s 5-year strategic plan.

She added that the fund will enable persons including old students desirous of giving back to the school to contribute to the purpose of establishing the Fund.

“We as a school have a five-year strategic plan and in the plan, one of the things is to develop our school, to maintain the facilities, and also build a secondary school. We realized that we can’t get the money in bulk and so, there was the need to set up a fund that people can donate from time to time so that we can have consistency. We have most of our old students outside the country who have always wished to support the school and so this came to mind that once we have a Trust Fund then people can donate as and when they want,” she said.

The Ridge Church School Trust Fund will be managed by trustees with expertise from diverse backgrounds.

Mrs Grace Dede Hanson, a Board Member of the School also applauded the proponents of the Trust Fund which she hoped will help the school realise its vision.

Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Merley Wood, who was the chairperson for the occasion charged the Trustees to find innovative ways of generating income for the Fund while underscoring the importance of accountability and transparency.