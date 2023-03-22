The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has debunked rumours that the leadership of the party is working to remove Muntaka Mubarak as its Member of Parliament for Asawase.

Rumours of Muntaka’s removal have been rife in recent times after some party supporters and branch executives in the Asawase constituency organized a press conference to question the competence of their parliamentary representative with some demanding for him to be replaced going into the 2024 general elections.

Muntaka’s woes began after the leadership of the NDC replaced him with Kwame Agbodza as the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament on January 24.

But speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr. Gyamfi said it is ridiculous the rumour had gained traction because the party doesn’t have the power to remove legislators.

“It is ridiculous because the party cannot remove any Member of Parliament. MPs are elected by their constituents, so the party has no power to remove a Member of Parliament. The fate of all aspirants or candidates will be determined by the delegates in the 275 constituencies and so the party will not protect any individual, but the party is protecting all the 275 seats but also where for good reason, the party has to engage various stakeholders on specific issues to build consensus, the party will do so.”

The announcement of Muntaka’s removal as the Minority Chief Whip birthed a series of agitations in Asawase where the MP has recently sued 11 branch executives for defamation and is demanding GH¢10 million in damages.