FC Köln right-back, Kingsley Schindler, has been invited to the Black Stars squad for the first time to replace Tariq Lamptey.

Schindler, 29, according to the Ghana Football Association will be fitting in for Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey who pulls out of the march international window due to an injury.

Schindler has played 20 games in the German Bundesliga for FC Köln, starting four times and playing mostly as a substitute.

He has in total played 26 games for Köln and has one goal so far this season which came in the UEFA Conference League.

16 players have so far reported to the Black Stars camp as of Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and Chris Hughton will be expecting a full squad by the end of the day.

Ghana will play a double-header in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Angola with the first tie scheduled for Kumasi on Thursday, March 23, 2023, and the return leg four days later in Luanda.