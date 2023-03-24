The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) has confirmed that the Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) has begun disbursing student loans.

It comes after months of delays, with the National Union of Ghana Students and the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) putting pressure on the Student Loan Trust Fund to release funds to applicants.

In an interview with Citi News, NUGS President, Dennis Appiah Larbi stated that over 5,000 students have already received their loans, with the Student Loan Trust Fund promising to disburse funds to other applicants yet to receive the loan.

“At our last meeting, the CEO of the SLTF said the first disbursement was going to made on the 14th of March. True to his word, our students started receiving their payments. As I speak to you, over 5000 students have been paid as the first batch. With my latest engagement with the SLTF, they said they are working to pay the second batch. So, I can confirm that some students have received their loan payment.”

Dennis Appiah Larbi also urged the government to prioritize the Student Loan Trust Fund and uncap the GETFund to ensure student loan repayment.

“Our belief is that the funds from GETFund to the students’ loan can be facilitated if GETFund is uncapped. So we call on government to listen to our petition and uncap GETFund. Government must add some political commitment to the running of the SLTF. That is the only way we are able to ensure regular disbursement to our students.”

Both NUGS and the University Students Association of Ghana have in recent times been mounting pressure on the Student Loan Trust Fund to release funds to students.

USAG for instance hinted at plans to resort to all legal means including picketing and demonstration to press home their demand for the disbursement of student loans.

Dennis Appiah Larbi further appealed to past beneficiaries of the student loan to repay the loans in order to sustain the Fund as government funding to the agency delays.